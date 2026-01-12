Injury Alarms and Strategic Moves: A Busy Weekend in U.S. Pro Sports

This weekend proved eventful across the U.S. sports landscape. In the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford faced tests for a finger injury, while notable exits due to injuries impacted both the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, compromising their postseason prospects.

In a flurry of management strategies, the Cleveland Browns are eyeing Rams' Nate Scheelhaase for their head coach vacancy. Meanwhile, in college football, Texas secures a top receiver transfer amid active commitments, underscoring collegiate sports' dynamic environment.

The NBA faced its own challenges, as the Philadelphia 76ers ruled out star Joel Embiid due to knee issues. NHL fans noted the Bruins securing Jonathan Aspirot with a new contract, illustrating the ongoing maneuvers in professional hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)