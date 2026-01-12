UK's 'Nightfall': A New Deep-Strike Missile for Ukraine
The British government announced plans to develop 'Nightfall', a new deep-strike ballistic missile to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This project involves creating ground-launched missiles capable of carrying 200 kg warheads over distances exceeding 500 km. A competition has been launched to expedite development.
The British government on Sunday revealed its plans to develop a new deep-strike ballistic missile, named 'Nightfall', aimed at bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian forces.
This ambitious project includes the rapid development of ground-launched ballistic missiles capable of carrying a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead over a range of more than 500 km (310 miles).
As part of this initiative, the British government has announced a competition to expedite the manufacturing process of these advanced missiles.
