UK's 'Nightfall': A New Deep-Strike Missile for Ukraine

The British government on Sunday revealed its plans to develop a new deep-strike ballistic missile, named 'Nightfall', aimed at bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian forces.

This ambitious project includes the rapid development of ground-launched ballistic missiles capable of carrying a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead over a range of more than 500 km (310 miles).

As part of this initiative, the British government has announced a competition to expedite the manufacturing process of these advanced missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)