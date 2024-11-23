AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal wins Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab: Officials.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal wins Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Dhillon Confident of By-Election Victory in Barnala
CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat
Voting begins for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal: Official.
Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Bihar: Official.
Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump tells House Republicans that 'it's nice to win', reports AP.