Ukraine Defies Energy Blackmail Amid Russian Oil Dispute

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned what it calls the 'ultimatums and blackmail' from Hungary and Slovakia, who threaten to cut electricity supplies if Russian oil transit is not resumed. Tensions grow as these two EU members maintain ties with Moscow. Ukraine suggests alternative routes amid ongoing energy struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 01:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it describes as the 'ultimatums and blackmail' from Hungary and Slovakia, following their threats to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine unless the flow of Russian oil is resumed. Kyiv argues that the situation stems from a Russian drone attack that disrupted pipeline operations.

The dispute escalated as Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico announced plans to cut emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit isn't reinstated, echoing Hungary's similar stance. This confrontation marks a significant rift as both Hungary and Slovakia maintain greater ties with Moscow despite general European support for Ukraine.

Relying heavily on Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline crossing Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia stand unique among EU nations. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insists that ultimatums should target the Kremlin, not Kyiv, and has proposed alternate transit routes amid energy crises caused by continued Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

