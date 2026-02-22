Willie Colón: A Legendary Salsa Journey

Renowned salsa legend Willie Colón, a groundbreaking trombonist, vocalist, and composer, died at the age of 75, as confirmed by his family in a statement. They expressed grief over his passing but celebrated the enduring legacy of his music and the cherished memories he created.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, Colón's discography includes the monumental albums La Gran Fuga (1970) and El Juicio (1972). Signing with Fania Records at 15, his debut album El Malo sold over 300,000 copies, marking an illustrious career along with numerous achievements.

Colón's music uniquely blended jazz, rock, and salsa with the rhythms of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and Africa. His work delved into the Puerto Rican experience in the U.S. and highlighted the cultural contributions of Puerto Ricans. In addition to his musical prowess, Colón was a dedicated social activist involved with multiple organizations and was awarded a lifetime achievement award in 2004 by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.