JMM candidate Basant Soren, brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, defeats BJP's Sunil Soren in Dumka by 14,588 votes: EC.
PTI | Dumka | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
