Sitting MLA and NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique loses to Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) by 11,365 votes in Vandre East seat: ECI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Sitting MLA and NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique loses to Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) by 11,365 votes in Vandre East seat: ECI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zeeshan Siddique
- Varun Sardesai
- Shiv Sena
- Vandre East
- NCP
- MLA
- election
- ECI
- political upset
- UBT
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Cash Seizure Shakes Mumbai
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
White House blames "global headwinds" for Kamala Harris election result
Baba Ramdev Hails Trump's Re-Election as Boost to India-US Ties
Family Feuds and Election Fizz: Baramati Showdown