We passed exam of democracy in Jharkhand, will finalise strategy post election results: CM Hemant Soren at press conference in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
We passed exam of democracy in Jharkhand, will finalise strategy post election results: CM Hemant Soren at press conference in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Prepares for Trump's Possible Return: A Diplomatic and Economic Strategy Unveiled
Congress Counters BJP's Allegations with Unified Press Conference
Hindus facing atrocities in Jharkhand; JMM-led coalition converted Ranchi into Karachi: MP CM Mohan Yadav at poll rally.
China's Bold Debt Strategy: A Step Towards Economic Stability
Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav Blames JMM for Ranchi's Transformation