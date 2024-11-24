BSP chief Mayawati says her party won't contest bypolls anymore, alleges irregularities in voting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati says her party won't contest bypolls anymore, alleges irregularities in voting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Bomb Threats: A New Challenge for Democracy
If PM Modi had his ways, he would have brought star campaigners from abroad for Jharkhand elections, alleges CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled before time as BJP could not bear a tribal completing five year-tenure, claims CM Hemant Soren.
Thane's Digital Electoral Flip-Book Unveiled Ahead of November Elections
Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections