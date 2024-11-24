INDIA bloc elects Hemant Soren as leader of alliance after massive victory in Jharkhand polls.
INDIA bloc elects Hemant Soren as leader of alliance after massive victory in Jharkhand polls.
BJP has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim polarisation, communal hatred, divisive politics, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Will not let BJP's 'divisive politics' derail state’s progress, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in interview to PTI.