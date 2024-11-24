Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.
PTI | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:27 IST
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Victories and Controversies in the World of Sports
Krejcikova Calls for Professionalism in Sports Media
Respect and Professionalism in Sports Media Called into Question by Krejcikova
Call for Respect in Sports Media: Krejcikova's Stand
Injuries Sideline NFL Stars Amid Packed Sports Schedule