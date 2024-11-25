Mass readings of Preamble of Constitution to take place in schools, cities, villages around country: Culture Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Mass readings of Preamble of Constitution to take place in schools, cities, villages around country: Culture Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philosophy Education: Challenges and Opportunities in Schools
BJP govt at Centre to spend Rs 80,000 crore to develop 7,000 tribal villages across India: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Gumla.
UNICEF Reports Surge in Attacks on Gaza Schools, Calls for Ceasefire to Protect Displaced Children
A Revolution in Education: Kejriwal's Impact on Delhi Schools
Flood Clean-Up Efforts in Valencia Schools: Controversy and Challenges