President Droupadi Murmu recalls contribution of 15 women members of Constituent Assembly in framing Constitution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu recalls contribution of 15 women members of Constituent Assembly in framing Constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Nationals Arrested at India-Nepal Border
Racist Threats Target Indian American Fundraiser
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India
I am not feeling the heat, it's absolute honour and privilege to coach India: Gambhir on team's recent tough run.