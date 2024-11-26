We also note with concern attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against arrest of Hindu leader in Bangladesh: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
