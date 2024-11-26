If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hatred: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hatred: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- unity
- Kharge
- Congress
- India
- politics
- BJP
- hatred
- harmony
- call to action
- national unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Riteish Deshmukh Calls for Development Over Divisive Politics
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance