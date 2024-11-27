D Gukesh logs first win against defending champion Ding Liren in World Chess Championship, beats him in third game to draw level on points.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
