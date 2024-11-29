Sambhal mosque row: SC asks Allahabad HC to take up of plea of Muslim side within three working days of its filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Sambhal mosque row: SC asks Allahabad HC to take up of plea of Muslim side within three working days of its filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breakthrough in India: First Successful Treatment of Pearson Syndrome in Infants
Leveraging Short-Lived Climate Pollutants: India's Unseen Path to Stability
Can Facebook Ads Save Lives? Exploring the Impact on Malaria Prevention in India
South Africa Vows Bounce Back After T20I Heartbreak Against India
Aquazzura Debuts in India: Luxury Footwear Brand Opens at Chanakya Mall