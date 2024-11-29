CWC resolution flags Adani issue, Manipur situation, 'systematic attempt by BJP to foment communal tensions', including in UP.
CWC resolution flags Adani issue, Manipur situation, 'systematic attempt by BJP to foment communal tensions', including in UP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
