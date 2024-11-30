Voting closes in Ireland's election, with exit poll suggesting three biggest parties winning roughly equal shares, reports AP.
PTI | Dublin | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:41 IST
