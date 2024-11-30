Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi
- Wayanad
- landslides
- relief
- politics
- disaster
- government
- criticism
- accountability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LA 2028 Games: Above Politics, United in Red, White, and Blue
India's Current Account Deficit Stays Manageable Amid Oil Price Relief
NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics
NPP's Landslide Victory: A New Dawn in Sri Lankan Politics
BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand