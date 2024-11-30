AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested in connection with extortion case lodged last year: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested in connection with extortion case lodged last year: Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naresh Balyan
- AAP
- extortion
- arrest
- Delhi Police
- MLA
- investigation
- case
- charges
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Welcomes Veer Singh Dhingan to AAP: A Future MLA for Seemapuri
High Drama in Tonk: MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested Amid Escalating Violence
Political Shift: Jharkhand MLA Joins BJP Amid Election Turmoil
Musk's Russian Ties: Senators Demand Investigation
BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar Faces Backlash Over Maratha Remarks Ahead of Polls