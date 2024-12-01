UN agency says it is halting aid deliveries through main Gaza crossing because route is too dangerous, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:48 IST
UN agency says it is halting aid deliveries through main Gaza crossing because route is too dangerous, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.
Trump says he will nominate wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon to be education secretary, AP reports.
Second Australian teenager dies after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, AP reports quoting Australian media.
Starmer Advocates for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza