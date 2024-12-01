Four killed, five injured as ambulance overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district: Police.
PTI | Seoni | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Four killed, five injured as ambulance overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ambulance
- Seoni
- district
- Madhya Pradesh
- accident
- road safety
- injured
- fatalities
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Petrol Pump Shooting Incident Leaves One Injured in Delhi Amid Rising Crime Concerns
Five Naxalites killed, two security personnel injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Badlapur
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
Tragedy in Uttam Nagar: Hit-and-Run Leaves One Dead, Another Injured