Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Jets DE Braiden McGregor (pec) out for season

New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor tore a pectoral muscle in the team's 23-12 loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and will miss the remainder of ​the season, ESPN reported Monday. McGregor left Sunday's game with what was diagnosed as a chest injury.

Vikings G Donovan Jackson (knee) likely out for season

Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson, ​who was the team's first-round draft pick in 2025, is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to ‌a left ​knee injury that will require surgery, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. Jackson came away from Sunday's 15-10 home victory over the Miami Dolphins with a torn meniscus.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet won't play vs. 49ers

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will get work in team drills during practice this week but won't play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday. Charbonnet, 25, hasn't yet made his season debut after tearing his ACL in the NFC Divisional Round defeat of the 49ers on Seattle's path to a Super Bowl championship.

Terrion Arnold's friend ‌and co-defendant pleads guilty

Boakai Hilton, a friend and co-defendant of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold, pleaded guilty Monday in a Florida kidnapping and armed robbery case and agreed to testify against Arnold as part of the deal. Hilton, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

LIV Golf bags BC Partners Credit funding to support restructuring

BC Partners Credit on Monday made an initial committed investment in LIV Golf and plans to provide up to $300 million in cumulative financing to support the golf circuit's restructuring and future growth. The investment is intended to help LIV Golf emerge from its restructuring process, BC Partners Credit said.

Basketball-Euroleague to ‌vote on expansion offers on Tuesday as NBA Europe talks loom

Euroleague shareholder clubs are unlikely to embrace radical change when they meet this week to consider a 10-year strategic plan, experts said on Monday, in a pivotal week for the sport across the continent with the NBA looking to move in. Representatives from the 13 permanent Euroleague teams were due in Lake Como ‌on Monday night with a vote on Tuesday on a fundamental ownership shift that would transform those shareholders into franchises and expand the competition from 20 teams to 24.

NFL suspends two officials for unprofessional conduct

The NFL on Monday suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games and referee Adrian Hill one game for separate instances of professional conduct. NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issued the suspensions.

Report: 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (knee) could miss 'couple' weeks

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk could miss "a couple of weeks" after hyperextending his knee in Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos, ESPN reported Monday. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection will have an MRI on Monday to confirm tests taken after the 24-14 victory in Santa Clara, Calif., per the report.

Eagles take drop-in travel approach to London game vs. Jaguars

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants to prepare for the Jaguars at home, delaying travel for Sunday's game in London to Friday. The travel plan calls for a charter flight scheduled to span around seven ⁠hours from Philadelphia to ​England on Friday, with the Eagles returning immediately after the game Sunday.

Buccaneers say S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) ⁠out 2-4 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss two to four weeks after suffering a rib fracture, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Winfield, 28, suffered the injury late in Tampa Bay's 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that dropped the Bucs to 0-4.

Ravens optimistic QB Lamar Jackson ankle injury isn't 'crazy long-term'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not ruled out for Week 5, a Sunday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, but Baltimore is bracing for ⁠his absence to stretch beyond the second half of a Week 4 win. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said it's too early to know what Jackson's status could be for this week. Jackson injured his left ankle and wore a protective boot out of the stadium on Sunday night after sitting out the second half of a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

West Virginia commit Chris Wilson Jr. killed in shooting

West Virginia football commit ​Chris Wilson Jr., a four-star defensive end prospect from Indiana, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Muncie, Ind. He was 17. Muncie police are investigating the shooting after finding Wilson inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Cromer Avenue.

NHL-All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Washington Capitals captain ⁠Alex Ovechkin will retire after the 2026-27 NHL season, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the sport's most extraordinary careers after more than two decades. Ovechkin propelled himself to the top of multiple all-time NHL records after joining the league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and power-play goals (331). He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year when he netted his 895th, a mark once thought untouchable.

Report: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (leg) out 10-12 weeks

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov ⁠is ​set to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with the left leg injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve, according to a report by Locked On Panthers on Monday. However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice appeared to refute the report when asked about Barkov's timeline later Monday.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (adductor) day-to-day, could play Week 5

While Ja'Marr Chase is in the league's concussion protocol, his longtime receiving mate in Cincinnati, Tee Higgins, may not have to miss game action following his adductor injury Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins is day-to-day, and he didn't rule out the possibility that Higgins could play Week 5 at the Miami Dolphins.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy expected to return vs. Vanderbilt

No. 9 Ole Miss anticipates having star running back Kewan Lacy back ⁠Saturday at Vanderbilt, but coach Pete Golding said Monday that the All-American will not carry a full workload. The Rebels (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) will use a rotation at running back rather than allow Lacy to handle the bulk of the carries.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor undergo procedures

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and infielder Josh Naylor underwent surgery Saturday and are expected to ⁠be fully recovered before spring training, the team announced Monday. Raleigh, 29, had a debridement procedure on his left ⁠shoulder, while the 29-year-old Naylor underwent surgery on his right wrist.

Report: Chargers OT Rashawn Slater to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is believed to have a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, ESPN reported Monday. Slater's injury is yet another blow for the Chargers' offensive line, which saw right tackle Joe Alt leave Sunday's 30-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks with a neck injury while left guard Trevor Penning was being checked for a concussion.

Report: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby to IR with Saquon Barkley uncertain for Week 5

Philadelphia ‌Eagles running back Tank Bigsby needs core muscle surgery and will ‌be placed on injured reserve, ESPN reported Monday. Bigsby suffered a core injury Sunday late in the Eagles' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He will have the procedure done in Philadelphia and the ​team hopes he can be back in six weeks or less, according to the report.