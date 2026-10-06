LIV Golf secures BC Partners ' credit funding to support restructuring

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 05:28 IST
LIV Golf secures BC Partners ' credit funding to support restructuring

BC ​Partners Credit on Monday ​said it had ‌made an ​initial committed investment in LIV Golf and plans to provide up ‌to $300 million in financing to help the professional men's golf league emerge from restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ‌ahead of the 2027 season.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter ‌11 protection in New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised restructuring process the company hopes to complete in early 2027. "Our goal ⁠is ​to facilitate LIV ⁠Golf's emergence from the restructuring process on sound financial footing and ⁠with renewed momentum heading into the 2027 season," Ted ​Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, said ⁠in a statement.

BC Partners Credit, which provides financing to middle-market companies, ⁠said ​the funding would support what it described as the next phase of LIV Golf, under which ⁠players would become equity owners of both the league and its ⁠teams. The ⁠financing remains subject to bankruptcy court approval and customary conditions.

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