DGP meet: Harness double AI power of artificial intelligence, Aspirational India to convert challenge into opportunity, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
DGP meet: Harness double AI power of artificial intelligence, Aspirational India to convert challenge into opportunity, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- artificial intelligence
- PM Modi
- India
- DGP meet
- technology
- innovation
- growth
- opportunity
- challenge
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced
Bharat Startup Yatra: A Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth
SPH Aviation and GDX Security Forge Path with Drone Technology
KSB Limited Reports Robust Q3 Growth Fueled by Innovation
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Breaking Boundaries in Innovation