Excise policy: Delhi HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea against trial court order of cognisance of chargesheet in PMLA case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Excise policy: Delhi HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea against trial court order of cognisance of chargesheet in PMLA case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chidambaram Challenges Trial Court's Decision in Aircel-Maxis Case
Delhi Police Challenges Trial Court Over AQIS Investigation Deadline
Delhi High Court Halts Trial Court Decision on AQIS Case Investigation
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Kejriwal Challenges Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Case