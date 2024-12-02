SC asks chief secretaries, NCR states, to appear virtually to tell if compensations are paid to construction workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks chief secretaries, NCR states, to appear virtually to tell if compensations are paid to construction workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Accountability and Reform
Tharoor's Followers Stagnation Sparks Questions on X's Accountability
SC directs all NCR states to immediately constitute teams to implement restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to check pollution level.
SC asks NCR states to set up mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP.