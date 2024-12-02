Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
