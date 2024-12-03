Recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set Indo-China ties in direction of some improvement: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set Indo-China ties in direction of some improvement: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts to Cease Fire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Gain Momentum
Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict Gain Momentum
Unraveling the Gaza Conflict: Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts
Diplomatic Efforts Secure Release of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody
Hamas and Israel Inch Closer to Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts