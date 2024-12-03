South Korean parliament votes to defy the country's president and immediately lift his martial law declaration, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:43 IST
South Korean parliament votes to defy the country's president and immediately lift his martial law declaration, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Calls for Stronger Bank Governance to Curb Unethical Practices
Mumbai Sees Major Voter Roll Update Ahead of Upcoming Polls
Grievance Resolution Time Reduced to 13 Days: Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Milestone in Citizen-Centric Governance
Mumbai Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls with Over One Crore Voters
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: Democracy Under Siege