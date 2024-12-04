South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 06:45 IST
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abkhazia Turmoil: Leadership Resignation Amid Russian Business Expansions
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action
South Korea's Opposition Leader Faces Public Fund Misuse Charges
Manipur's Political Crisis: Accusations, Responses, and Escalations
TMC's Opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill Heats Up Political Arena