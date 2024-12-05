Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 05-12-2024 05:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:38 IST
