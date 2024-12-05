India makes submission in International Court of Justice, which is hearing historic case on who bears responsibility for climate change.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
India makes submission in International Court of Justice, which is hearing historic case on who bears responsibility for climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COP29: Navigating the Financial Divide for Climate Action
Odisha Government Calls for Accountability in Elephant and Tiger Deaths
NSUI Rallies in Protest Against Adani: Calls for Accountability and Fair Governance
K Sanjay Murthy Sworn In as India's New CAG: A Step Towards Enhanced Financial Accountability
Samajwadi Party Demands Repoll and Police Accountability in Meerapur