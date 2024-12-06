The last mile of inflation is turning out to be prolonged and arduous, says RBI Governor Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:08 IST
The last mile of inflation is turning out to be prolonged and arduous, says RBI Governor Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bosnia and Herzegovina Needs $6.8 Billion Investment to Combat Climate Change and Secure Economic Stability
Zimbabwe's Debt Conundrum: Clearing Arrears and Securing Economic Stability
Industrial Strife in Germany Threatens Economic Stability
Sri Lanka's Strategic Debt Restructuring: A New Chapter in Economic Stability