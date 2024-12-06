Union Cabinet approves opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 28 new Navodaya Vidyalays: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
