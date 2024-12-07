Samajwadi Party to quit opposition MVA over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand on Babri mosque demolition: Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
