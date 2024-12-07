We can't insist on Leader of Opposition post in Maharashtra assembly as we don't have required numbers: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
