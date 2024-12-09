We advocate peaceful Syrian-led political process respecting aspirations of all sections of Syrian society: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
We advocate peaceful Syrian-led political process respecting aspirations of all sections of Syrian society: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Conflicts and Political Shifts: A Summary of Recent Events
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Escalate Conflict Amid Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Reached in Pakistan's Sectarian Conflict: A Glimpse of Hope
Ceasefire Efforts Strain Amid Escalating Hezbollah-Israel Conflict
Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussion in Parliament, do not understand people's aspirations: PM Modi.