AAP releases second list of 20 candidates for yet-to-be announced Delhi Assembly polls, ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
