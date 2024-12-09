Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar as members of treasury benches allege links of Cong leaders with George Soros.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar as members of treasury benches allege links of Cong leaders with George Soros.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Bribery Allegations Ahead of Parliament Session
Mysteries of Tutankhamun: The Pierced Ears Controversy
Adani Group Bribery Allegations: US SEC's Diplomatic Hurdle
Winter Session Showdown: Adani Controversy and Legislative Agenda
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition Pushes for Adani Discussion Amidst Bribery Allegations