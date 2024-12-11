An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed and is now stable, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:43 IST
An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed and is now stable, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Creating a Stigma-Free World: Strategies for Mental Health Equity and Inclusion
University of Canterbury Expands Clinical Psychology Programme to Boost Mental Health Workforce
Pep Guardiola Addresses Mental Health Remark as City Faces Challenging Season
Healey-Driscoll Administration Allocates $13 Million to Support Student Mental Health Services
Revolutionizing Mental Healthcare: The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Initiative