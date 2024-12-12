Places of worship law: SC says no fresh suit for survey will be filed and registered in any court till further orders.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Places of worship law: SC says no fresh suit for survey will be filed and registered in any court till further orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marilyn Manson Drops Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Settles Legal Disputes
Lawmakers Urge Tougher Stance on Hong Kong's Financial Misdeeds
Minister Calls for Stronger Laws Against Vulgar Content on Social Media
Dramatic Capture: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Nabbed in Jalandhar
Federal Lawyers Navigate Uncertain Future Amidst Potential Budget Cuts