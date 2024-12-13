Whenever Congress had opportunity to choose between Constitution and power, it has always favoured power: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Whenever Congress had opportunity to choose between Constitution and power, it has always favoured power: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago
Karnataka Politics: Anticipation Looms Over Cabinet Reshuffle & KPCC Presidency
Home Affairs Minister Unveils Digital Vision to Revolutionize Governance in SA
Priyanka Gandhi: A New Era in Indian Politics
Rabi Lamichhane's Legal Turmoil: From Politics to Multiple Arrests