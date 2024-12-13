Constitution gave people strength to recognise they have right to justice and are capable of raising voice against govt: Priyanka Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution gave people strength to recognise they have right to justice and are capable of raising voice against govt: Priyanka Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajmer Dargah Dispute: Court Issues Notices to ASI and Government
Survivors of Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Protests Demand Justice for Human Rights Violations
Government Boosts Support for Kiwi Kids’ Reading and Maths Skills
High Court Declares Property Rights as Human Rights
Eknath Shinde Declines Deputy CM Role in New Maharashtra Government