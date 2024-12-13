While our Constitution gave 'protective shield' of unity, seeds of discord and hatred being sown now: Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
While our Constitution gave 'protective shield' of unity, seeds of discord and hatred being sown now: Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Set for Maharashtra's CM Seat Amidst Ally Discord
Global Discord: India's Stand on Regulating Primary Plastic Polymers
Congress Leaders Stopped En Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal, Raise Concerns Over 'Atmosphere of Hatred'
Yogi Adityanath Warns of Divisive Forces at Ramayan Mela
Diplomatic Discord: Visa Services Halted Amid Protests