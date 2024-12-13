Cabinet expansion of Maharashtra govt on Dec 15; about 30 ministers likely to take oath at function in Nagpur: sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST
