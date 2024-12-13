McKinsey & Company agrees to pay USD 650 million to settle US investigation into opioids work, reports AP, citing court papers.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST
