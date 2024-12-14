India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has provision for affirmative action: Rijiju in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has provision for affirmative action: Rijiju in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Celebrating Diversity: Rainbow Lit Fest Shines on Love and Inclusivity
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Empathy and Inclusivity: A Call to Empower Divyangjan