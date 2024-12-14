Ultimately, Prime Minister and Home Minister have to sit down and decide: J-K CM Omar Abdullah to PTI on statehood restoration issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:45 IST
